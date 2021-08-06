Bajrang Punia reaches Olympic wrestling 65kg semifinals in Tokyo, to face Haji Aliyev

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beat Morteza Ghiasi Cheka of Iran by fall in the Men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics. He will wrestle three time world champion Haji Aliyev for a place in the final of the 65kg category.

Bajrang Punia enters Olympic wrestling 65kg quarters in Tokyo

Earlier, Bajrang beat Ernaaz Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 3-3 on criteria to reach the quarters. Bajrang scored the biggest points of the match through a takedown in round one.

Seema Bisla went down 1-3 to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the opening round of the women's 50kg class in the morning. Bisla's repechage hopes ended after the Tunisian wrestler lost her quarterfinal bout.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday joined a select club of elite Indian athletes as he became only the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal.