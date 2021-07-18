Tokyo Olympics: India's contingent checks in, smooth ride to Games Village

Excited and cautious in equal measure, the first batch of athletes from India's Olympic contingent arrived in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 88-strong contingent from India, which left last night after a grand send-off, was joined by the shooters and boxers who were training in Italy and Croatia till Saturday.

The Indian contingent included world champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, world no.1 boxer Amit Panghal, world no.1 archer Deepika Kumari and TT player Manika Batra among others.

They landed in the Japanese capital aboard a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi.

"It was a six-hour wait at the (Tokyo) airport where we underwent COVID-19 tests but that was expected. All came out clear and we have checked into the Games village. All smooth so far," a contingent member told PTI.

The total number of Games-related COVID cases have now risen to 55 as per the OC records. The Olympics will be held behind closed doors, with infections rising in the Japanese capital.

Despite the scepticism, IOC president Thomas Bach has insisted that the Games pose "zero risk" for the residents of the Olympic village and the Japanese people in general.

On Saturday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a formal send-off to the Indian contingent at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A red carpet was laid out for the athketes. Such was the euphoria surrounding the send-off that the Government of India had arranged for a special Olympic Contingent Clearance immigration line for the Tokyo-bound members.

The send-off ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, including president Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu entered Tokyo on Friday from her training base in St Louis, USA.

India will be represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes.

Four Indian sailors -Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan (laser class), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er class) - were the first from the country to reach Tokyo from their training bases in Europe. They started training on Thursday. The rowing team has also reached the city.

The ones still to arrive are wrestlers, led by the redoubtable Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, tennis star Sania Mirza along with the rest of the team and the athletics contingent, which features javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.