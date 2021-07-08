Wrestlers Seema, Sonam, Anshu to train in Sonepat ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has planned a 16-day camp, beginning on July 10 in Sonepat, for the women wrestlers who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Seema Bisla (50kg), Sonam Malik (62kg) and Anshu Malik (57 kg) will train at the SAI centre in Sonepat and will leave for the Tokyo Games on July 26. Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who is training in Hungary, will board the flight on the same day.

The WFI had considered sending Seema, Sonam and Anshu to Hungary to join Vinesh ahead of the Games, but the plan did not materialise.

READ| Sakshi Malik: We are going to get maximum medals in wrestling

“We will have a preparatory camp in Sonepat for the women's wrestlers from July 10. The camp will go on until 26th, which is when they are expected to leave for Tokyo,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the WFI, told Sportstar.

He added that Anshu, who has been training in Poland since June, will return to India on July 12 and join the camp. Seema and Sonam could not travel due to injuries. They have been training at their akhadas.

READ| Indian wrestler Sumit Malik handed two-year ban; has a week to appeal

The men, Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepa Punia (86kg), will leave their training base in Vladikavkaz, Russia on July 28.

Efforts made to allow coaches

While only a limited number of support staff are allowed to accompany the players to the Olympics, Tomar said the WFI is hopeful that Bajrang and Vinesh’s foreign coaches will get permission to fly with them to Tokyo. Bajrang is coached by Georgia’s Shako Bentinidis, while Hungary’s Woller Akos trains Vinesh.

“We are trying to get them included and have approached the government. We are trying our best and are hopeful they will be allowed,” he said.

Wrestling begins at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1.