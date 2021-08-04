Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Women's Wrestling: Japan's Kawai wins 62kg freestyle Kawai, who beat Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova 4-3 in the final, won the first wrestling gold for Japan at Tokyo Olympics. AP TOKYO 04 August, 2021 19:12 IST Gold medalist Yukako Kawai of Team Japan poses with the gold medal during the Women’s Freestyle 62kg medal ceremony at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. - Getty Images AP TOKYO 04 August, 2021 19:12 IST Japan’s Yukako Kawai held on to beat Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova 4-3 in the women’s freestyle 62-kilogram final.Tynybekova, the No. 1 seed, had won her first three matches by a combined score of 24-0. It's Japan’s first wrestling gold at these Olympics.READ MORE: Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medalKawai’s sister, Risako Kawai, will wrestle for her second Olympic gold Thursday in the 57-kg class.In the bronze medal matches, Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Grigorjeva 3-1 and Bulgaria’s Taybe Mustafa Yusein beat the Russian Olympic Committee’s Liubov Ovcharova 10-0 in a match that lasted 56 seconds. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :