Tokyo Olympics Women's Wrestling: Japan's Kawai wins 62kg freestyle

Japan’s Yukako Kawai held on to beat Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova 4-3 in the women’s freestyle 62-kilogram final.

Tynybekova, the No. 1 seed, had won her first three matches by a combined score of 24-0. It's Japan’s first wrestling gold at these Olympics.

Kawai’s sister, Risako Kawai, will wrestle for her second Olympic gold Thursday in the 57-kg class.

In the bronze medal matches, Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Grigorjeva 3-1 and Bulgaria’s Taybe Mustafa Yusein beat the Russian Olympic Committee’s Liubov Ovcharova 10-0 in a match that lasted 56 seconds.