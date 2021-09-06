Olympics Videos

Paralympics done; Tokyo bids farewell to the three Agitos

The Paralympic symbol of three Agitos is removed from Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront a day after the 2020 Games came to an end. Tokyo bid farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-shattering performances despite a year-long pandemic delay.

AFP
Tokyo 06 September, 2021 19:26 IST
AFP
Tokyo 06 September, 2021 19:26 IST
Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
