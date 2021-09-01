Olympics Videos

At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact

Chinese Olympic snowboarders Liu Jiayu and Cai Xuetong had a plan: compete against the world's best, peak for the Beijing Winter Games, and go for gold at home. Then a pandemic happened. But the two athletes -- among China's top medal hopefuls in Beijing 2022 -- are maintaining their fighting edge at the Shanghai training and sports science centre of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the US-based mixed martial arts promotion.

AFP
01 September, 2021 16:23 IST
AFP
01 September, 2021 16:23 IST
At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact
Meet Bhavina Patel - India's first medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics
Will the Paralympics bring changes in disability support in Japan?
Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR
Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions
War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced
Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy
Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in
Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App