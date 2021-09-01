At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact

Chinese Olympic snowboarders Liu Jiayu and Cai Xuetong had a plan: compete against the world's best, peak for the Beijing Winter Games, and go for gold at home. Then a pandemic happened. But the two athletes -- among China's top medal hopefuls in Beijing 2022 -- are maintaining their fighting edge at the Shanghai training and sports science centre of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the US-based mixed martial arts promotion.