Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

With a violin bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, Manami Ito's short but breathtaking performance at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony was the product of many years of determination.

AFP
Shizuoka, Japan 02 September, 2021 19:11 IST
AFP
Shizuoka, Japan 02 September, 2021 19:11 IST
Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

