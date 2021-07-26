Volleyball: Second straight win for Brazil men; setbacks for Italy, US

The medallists in men’s volleyball from Rio had a mixed day at the Ariake Arena on Monday. While defending champion Brazil won in straight sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) against Argentina to post its second victory in as many matches in Pool A, Italy and the United States suffered setbacks.

Silver-medallist Italy lost to Poland 20-25, 24-26, 20-25 in another Pool A encounter. It was a much-needed victory for the World champion, who had lost to Iran in its first match in five sets.

Earlier, the Americans were humbled by Russia in Pool B. It was in fact a sweet revenge for the Russians, who were beaten by the US in the bronze-medal play-off at the Rio Olympics. Russia won 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23.

The results (preliminary league):

Men: Pool A: Iran bt Venezuela 25-17, 25-20, 25-18; Poland bt Italy 25-20, 26-24, 25-20; Japan bt Canada 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20; Brazil bt Argentia 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.

Pool B: Russia bt USA 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23; France bt Tunisia 25-21, 25-11, 25-21 .

Beach

Men: Pool A: Ilya Leshukov & Konstantin Semenov (RUS) bt Christopher McHugh & Damien Schumann (AUS) 21-14, 21-16; Anders Bernsten & Sandlie Christian Sorum (NOR) bt Pablo Herrera Allepuz & Adrian Gavira Collado (ESP) 21-17, 24-22.

Pool B: Viacheslav Krasilnikov & Oleg Stoyanovskiy (RUS) bt Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva & Jose Luis Rubio Camargo (MEX) 24-26, 21-15, 18-16.

Women: Pool A: Sarah Pavan & Melissa Humana-Paredes (CAN) bt Julia Sude & Karla Borger (GE) 21-17, 21-14; Anouk Verge-Depre & Joana Heidrich (SWI) bt Katja Stam & Raisa Schoon (NED) 22-20, 21-18.

Pool D: Ana Patricia Silva Ramos & Rebecca Silva (BRA) bt Gaudencia Makokha & Brackcides Khadambi (KEN) 21-15, 21-9; Kelly Claes & Sarah Sponcil (USA) bt Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) 21-13, 16-21, 15-11.

Pool F: Laura Ludwig & Margareta Kozuch (GER) bt Miki Ishii & Megumi Murakami (JPN) 21-17, 22-20.