Volleyball in Tokyo Olympics: Turkey shocks women’s champion China

Turkey stunned defending champion China in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14, in an hour and 20 minutes in women’s volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The silver and bronze medallists from Rio, Serbia and the United States, respectively, however, began their campaigns well with straight-set victories over the Dominican Republic and Argentina.

Results (preliminary league):

Volleyball

Men: Pool B: USA bt France 25-18, 25-18, 25-22.

Women: Pool A: Serbia bt Dominican Republic 25-18, 25-12, 25-20; Japan bt Kenya 25-15, 25-11, 25-23.

Pool B: Italy bt Russia 25-23, 25-19, 25-14.; USA bt Argentina 25-20, 25-19, 25-20; Turkey bt China 25-21, 25-14, 25-14.

Beach volleyball

Men: Pool C: Cherif Younousse & Ahmed Tijan (QAT) bt Adrian Heidrich & Mirco Gerson (SWI) 21-17, 21-16.

Pool E: Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Junior & Bruno Oscar Schmidt (BRA) bt Marco Grimalt & Esteban Grimalt (CHL) 21-15, 16-21, 15-12; Michal Bryl & Grzegorz Fijalek (POL) bt Mohammed Abicha & Zouheir Elgraoui (MOR) 21-17, 21-11.

Pool F: Julius Thole & Clemens Wickler (GER) bt Poalo Nicolai & Daniele Lupo (ITA) 19-21, 21-19, 15-13; Piotr Kantor & Bartosz Losiak (POL) bt Yasuke Ishijima & Katsuhiro Shiratori (JPN) 21-15, 21-14.

Women: Pool B: April Ross & Alix Klineman (USA) bt Xue Chen & Wang Xinxin (CHN) 21-17, 21-19.

Pool E: Mariafe Artacho del Solar & Taliqua Clancy (AUS) bt Lidianny Echevarria Benitez & Leila Consuelo Martinez-Ortega (CUB) 21-15, 21-14; Nadezda Makroguzova & Svetlana Kholomina (RUS) bt Marta Menegatti & Viktoria Orsi Toth (ITA) 21-18, 21-15.