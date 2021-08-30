Tokyo paralympics

Meet Nishad Kumar, India's men's high jump silver medallist at Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kuma, 21, cleared 2.06m on his second attempt to equal his own Asian record for a silver in the men's high jump (T47) at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Tokyo 30 August, 2021 18:27 IST
