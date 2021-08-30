Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in discus throw

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw Final (F56) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. Batista dos Santos from Brazil took gold and L. Diaz Aldana from Cuba bagged silver.

Kathuniya registered his season-best of 44.38m in his sixth and final attempt.

Brazil's Claudiney Batista took the gold, setting a paralympic record with a throw of 45.59m. Leonardo Diaz Aldana of Cuba bagged bronze with 43.36m.

Earlier in the day, India's Avani Lekhara scripted history by winning gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle (SH1) shooting event, becoming the first Indian woman to bag the top honour at the Paralympics.