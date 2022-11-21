More Sports

Abhay Singh wins PSA Challenger event in Jodhpur

Having won the Chennai leg, it was the second successive triumph in the Indian circuit for Abhay, who beat top seed and former world No.14 Zahed Salem 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final.

Team Sportstar
JODHPUR 21 November, 2022 20:51 IST
Champions Abhay Singh (left) and Amina Orfi (right) at the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament in Jodhpur on Monday.

Champions Abhay Singh (left) and Amina Orfi (right) at the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament in Jodhpur on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Abhay Singh silenced the top seed and former world No.14 Zahed Salem with a high quality fare for a 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 victory in the final of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Monday.

Having won the Chennai leg, it was the second successive triumph in the Indian circuit for Abhay, who was a class act in the final, and quite courageous in tackling an opponent of high intensity.

Winning the first game set the tempo for Abhay, and even though Salem came back strongly in the second game, taking a 5-0 lead, Abhay was able to match and push forward at crucial stages for a hard earned victory.

“I am happy that so many people came to watch the final on a Monday. Am glad that you have an Indian champion”, said Abhay, thrilled with his victory.

In the women’s final, world junior champion Amina Orfi of Egypt beat the top seed Aira Azman of Malaysia 11-6, 11-9, 12-10, stepping up her game to be home in quick time.

“I want to be in the top-50 soon. It is a different game from the juniors. They play with a lot of patience”, said Amina, the youngest player in the tournament.

RESULTS
Men: Abhay Singh bt Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8.
Women: Amina Orfi (Egy) bt Aira Azman (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10

