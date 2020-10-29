Abhinav Bindra's sports institute ready for admission

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has taken another big step towards strengthening Indian sports with the opening of a Sports Medicine and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar.



The Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute (ABSMARI) has announced in a statement that it was ready to admit students. There will be a four-year course of Bachelor of Physiotherapy, and a two-year post graduate course of Masters of Physiotherapy, with different streams of specialisation.

"The sports industry is growing in India, something most evident in the Odisha sporting eco-system. The next 10 years will create a demand for professionals that channel an athlete’s potential, and provide support in making World Champions. With ABSMARI, we hope to empower Indian physiotherapists and sports scientists to learn from the best

and be a part of this movement," said Abhinav Bindra.



"Through visual learning and state of the art labs in place, students can hope to fast track their learning, as well as gear themselves for continuous professional development, said Dr. Joseph Oliver, Dean of the Institute.

The objective of the venture, which promises to combine theory with practical exposure, with an affordable fee structure, is to develop professionals who can serve in sports academies, hospitals and other related fields.

The details regarding the admission process is available on the website, www.absmari.com.