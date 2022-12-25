Former Tour de France Winner Contador underwent surgery to remove more than 100 tumours

Retired double Tour de France winner Alberto Contador has undergone surgery to remove more than 100 benign tumours.

The Spaniard, who also won the Spanish Vuelta three times and the Giro d’Italia twice, posted a video on Instagram in which he pulled up his shirt to show his torso swathed in bandages. Both legs were swaddled.

“Yesterday it was time to go to the repair shop. I needed to get some lipomas removed and it turned out I had over 100!” he wrote.

He indicated to the bicycle leaning on a wall behind him and said he hoped to be back on it “in the next month or so”.

A lipoma is a fatty non-cancerous tumour between the skin and the muscles. It is usually harmless.