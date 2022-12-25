More Sports

Former Tour de France Winner Contador underwent surgery to remove more than 100 tumours

The Spaniard, who also won the Spanish Vuelta three times and the Giro d’Italia twice, posted a video on Instagram in which he pulled up his shirt to show his torso swathed in bandages. Both legs were swaddled.

25 December, 2022 16:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Alberto Contador posted a video on Instagram in which he pulled up his shirt to show his torso swathed in bandages.

FILE PHOTO: Alberto Contador posted a video on Instagram in which he pulled up his shirt to show his torso swathed in bandages. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Retired double Tour de France winner Alberto Contador has undergone surgery to remove more than 100 benign tumours.

“Yesterday it was time to go to the repair shop. I needed to get some lipomas removed and it turned out I had over 100!” he wrote.

He indicated to the bicycle leaning on a wall behind him and said he hoped to be back on it “in the next month or so”.

A lipoma is a fatty non-cancerous tumour between the skin and the muscles. It is usually harmless.

