Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?

PREVIEW

India’s Anshul Jubli will make his much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) debut on Saturday in UFC 294, headlined by the exciting lightweight bout where Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski.

Jubli will take on Mike Breeden of the United States in a lightweight fight that is scheduled under early preliminaries.

ALSO READ | UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA

The fighter, hailing from Uttarakhand, will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) circuit with seven out of seven wins

Breeden on the other hand, is 16 fights old with ten wins and six losses. Analysing purely on the recent form of both the fighters, this could be the perfect start to Jubli’s UFC career as the American is on a four-fight losing streak.

Jubli will be poised to make an imposing first impression as a victory on Saturday would make him the only Indian to win a bout in UFC.

Anshul’s last five fights:

Opponent Decision Event Date Jeka Saragih KO/TKO UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac February 5, 2023 Kim Kyeungpyo Split Decision Road to UFC: Ep. 6 October 23. 2022 Mohammad Mahmoudian Submission (arm triangle) Matrix Fight Night 6 September 24, 2021 Srikant Sekhar Unanimous Decision Matrix Fight Night 5 December 15, 2020 Rajith Chandran KO (Punches) Matrix Fight Night 4 February 28, 2020

Key stats Anshul Jubli Age: 28 Height/weight: 183m/70.3kg Reach: 175.3 cm Record: 7 - 0 - 0 Mike Breeden Age: 34 Height/weight: 178 cm/70.3kg Reach: 177.8 cm Record: 10 - 6 - 0