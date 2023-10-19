Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?

PREVIEW
India’s Anshul Jubli will make his much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) debut on Saturday in UFC 294, headlined by the exciting lightweight bout where Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski.
Jubli will take on Mike Breeden of the United States in a lightweight fight that is scheduled under early preliminaries.
The fighter, hailing from Uttarakhand, will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) circuit with seven out of seven wins
Breeden on the other hand, is 16 fights old with ten wins and six losses. Analysing purely on the recent form of both the fighters, this could be the perfect start to Jubli’s UFC career as the American is on a four-fight losing streak.
Jubli will be poised to make an imposing first impression as a victory on Saturday would make him the only Indian to win a bout in UFC.
Anshul’s last five fights:
|Opponent
|Decision
|Event
|Date
|Jeka Saragih
|KO/TKO
|UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
|February 5, 2023
|Kim Kyeungpyo
|Split Decision
|Road to UFC: Ep. 6
|October 23. 2022
|Mohammad Mahmoudian
|Submission (arm triangle)
|Matrix Fight Night 6
|September 24, 2021
|Srikant Sekhar
|Unanimous Decision
|Matrix Fight Night 5
|December 15, 2020
|Rajith Chandran
|KO (Punches)
|Matrix Fight Night 4
|February 28, 2020
Key stats
Anshul Jubli
Mike Breeden
Streaming/telecast information
