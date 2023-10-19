MagazineBuy Print

Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden LIVE streaming, UFC 294: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Anshul’s debut fight?

Anshul vs Breeden: Get the preview, live streaming and telecast details of the lightweight fight between India’s Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden of United States at UFC 294.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anshul Jubli of India reacts after his victory over Jeka Saragih.
Anshul Jubli of India reacts after his victory over Jeka Saragih. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Anshul Jubli of India reacts after his victory over Jeka Saragih. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

India’s Anshul Jubli will make his much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) debut on Saturday in UFC 294, headlined by the exciting lightweight bout where Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski.

Jubli will take on Mike Breeden of the United States in a lightweight fight that is scheduled under early preliminaries.

ALSO READ | UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA

The fighter, hailing from Uttarakhand, will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) circuit with seven out of seven wins

Breeden on the other hand, is 16 fights old with ten wins and six losses. Analysing purely on the recent form of both the fighters, this could be the perfect start to Jubli’s UFC career as the American is on a four-fight losing streak.

Jubli will be poised to make an imposing first impression as a victory on Saturday would make him the only Indian to win a bout in UFC.

Anshul’s last five fights:

Opponent Decision Event Date
Jeka Saragih KO/TKO UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac February 5, 2023
Kim Kyeungpyo Split Decision Road to UFC: Ep. 6 October 23. 2022
Mohammad Mahmoudian Submission (arm triangle) Matrix Fight Night 6 September 24, 2021
Srikant Sekhar Unanimous Decision Matrix Fight Night 5 December 15, 2020
Rajith Chandran KO (Punches) Matrix Fight Night 4 February 28, 2020
Key stats
Anshul Jubli
Age: 28
Height/weight: 183m/70.3kg
Reach: 175.3 cm
Record: 7 - 0 - 0
Mike Breeden
Age: 34
Height/weight: 178 cm/70.3kg
Reach: 177.8 cm
Record: 10 - 6 - 0
Streaming/telecast information
The UFC 294 lightweight fight between Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website on October 21, starting from 7:30pm IST. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network.

