Anshul Jubli UFC 294 debut LIVE updates: Indian MMA fighter takes on Mike Breeden; fight cards, results; event starts soon

India’s Anshul Jubli will make his much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) debut on Saturday in UFC 294, headlined by the exciting lightweight bout where Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski.
Jubli will take on Mike Breeden of the United States in a lightweight fight that is scheduled under early preliminaries.
The fighter, hailing from Uttarakhand, will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) circuit with seven out of seven wins
Breeden on the other hand, is 16 fights old with ten wins and six losses. Analysing purely on the recent form of both the fighters, this could be the perfect start to Jubli’s UFC career as the American is on a four-fight losing streak.
Jubli will be poised to make an imposing first impression as a victory on Saturday would make him the only Indian to win a bout in UFC.
- October 21, 2023 18:55Here’s what Anshul said ahead of his UFC debut
After the Road to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) final win, India’s Anshul Jubli announced “Namaste UFC, India is here!”. And he is just days away from realising his dreams.
“There’s no pressure, but there’s a responsibility on me because I’m representing my country and the Indian MMA fraternity on the whole, and I have to represent them in a good way,” Jubli said. Click the link below to read the full story:
- October 21, 2023 18:50Anshul Jubli - Key stats
Age: 28
Height/weight: 183m/70.3kg
Reach: 175.3 cm
Record: 7 - 0 - 0
Recent form: W-W-W-W-W
- October 21, 2023 18:39Anshul’s last five fights
- October 21, 2023 18:29UFC 294 Preliminary fight cards
Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- October 21, 2023 18:05Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Saragih - As it happened
Anshul became the second-ever Indian to bag a UFC contract after a second round win against Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih. Click the link below to catch the highlights of the fight:
- October 21, 2023 18:00Streaming/telecast information
The UFC 294 lightweight fight between Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website on October 21, starting from 7:30pm IST. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network
