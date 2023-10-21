MagazineBuy Print

Anshul Jubli UFC 294 debut LIVE updates: Indian MMA fighter takes on Mike Breeden; fight cards, results; event starts soon

UFC 294: Get updates, scores and highlights of the UFC 294 early preliminary lightweight bout between India’s Anshul Jubli and United States’ Mike Breeden.

Updated : Oct 21, 2023 19:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of UFC 294 early preliminary fights, where India’s Anshul Jubli takes on Mike Breeden of United States in lightweight division at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This is Nigamanth taking you through the live action as it unfolds.
  • October 21, 2023 19:40
    UFC 294 - Full schedule
  • October 21, 2023 19:35
    Minutes away from the event

    One of the most-anticipated fights among the Indian crowd is just around the corner. The order of the fights is yet to be released. Stay tuned for further updates

  • October 21, 2023 19:21
    PREVIEW

    India’s Anshul Jubli will make his much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) debut on Saturday in UFC 294, headlined by the exciting lightweight bout where Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski.

    Jubli will take on Mike Breeden of the United States in a lightweight fight that is scheduled under early preliminaries.

    The fighter, hailing from Uttarakhand, will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) circuit with seven out of seven wins

    Breeden on the other hand, is 16 fights old with ten wins and six losses. Analysing purely on the recent form of both the fighters, this could be the perfect start to Jubli’s UFC career as the American is on a four-fight losing streak.

    Jubli will be poised to make an imposing first impression as a victory on Saturday would make him the only Indian to win a bout in UFC.

  • October 21, 2023 19:05
    Breeden misses weight but fight to go on as planned

    UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight

    The uncertainty regarding the fight going through was cleared when Jubli took to his official Instagram handle and declared he would go ahead with the fight by resharing a story posted by his manager.

  • October 21, 2023 18:55
    Here’s what Anshul said ahead of his UFC debut

    After the Road to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) final win, India’s Anshul Jubli announced “Namaste UFC, India is here!”. And he is just days away from realising his dreams.

    “There’s no pressure, but there’s a responsibility on me because I’m representing my country and the Indian MMA fraternity on the whole, and I have to represent them in a good way,” Jubli said. Click the link below to read the full story:

    UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA

    Jubli will come into this weekend’s fight in red-hot form as he is unbeaten in the professional MMA circuit with seven out of seven wins.


  • October 21, 2023 18:50
    Anshul Jubli - Key stats

    Age: 28

    Height/weight: 183m/70.3kg

    Reach: 175.3 cm

    Record: 7 - 0 - 0

    Recent form: W-W-W-W-W

  • October 21, 2023 18:39
    Anshul’s last five fights
  • October 21, 2023 18:29
    UFC 294 Preliminary fight cards

    Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

    Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

    Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

    Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

    Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

    Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

    Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

    Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

  • October 21, 2023 18:05
    Anshul Jubli vs Jeka Saragih - As it happened

    Anshul became the second-ever Indian to bag a UFC contract after a second round win against Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih. Click the link below to catch the highlights of the fight:

    UFC fight night 218, HIGHLIGHTS: Spivac beats Lewis in heavyweight bout; Anshul Jubli bags contract

    UFC Fight Night 218: Follow for updates and highlights from the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight night 218.

  • October 21, 2023 18:00
    Streaming/telecast information

    The UFC 294 lightweight fight between Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website on October 21, starting from 7:30pm IST. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network

