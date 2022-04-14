April 14: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters: Bopanna-Murray duo reaches quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and his British partner Jamie Murray, a former world number one in doubles, overcame a stiff challenge posed by the all-American duo of Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda to make it to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

Bopanna and Murray beat Fritz and Korda 6-4, 6-7 (7), [10-7] in a pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour 41 minutes.

The Indo-British pair had defeated seventh seeds Wesley Koohlof of the Netherlands and Murray's compatriot Neal Skupksi 2-6, 6-3 [12-10] in its first-round match.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Murray will face the third-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The results: ATP1000 Monte Carlo Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Jamie Murray (GBR) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) & Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (7), [10-7] ATP Madrid Challenger Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Arjun Kadhe & Marco Bortolotti (ITA) lost 6-2, 6-4 to Francisco Cabral (POR) & Manuel Guinard (FRA) ATP Sarasota Challenger Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Martin Damm (USA) & Alex Rybakov (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (4); Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Gijs Brouwer (NED) bt Andrew Harris (AUS) and Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4, 6-2 $15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand Singles (second round): Sidharth Rawat bt Amaury Raynel (FRA) 6-3, 6-1; Nitin Kumar Sinha lost 6-4, 6-2 to Jisung Nam (KOR); S D Prajwal Dev lost 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to Dayne Kelly (AUS) Doubles (Quarterfinal): Adil Kalyanpur & Sidharth Rawat bt Masamichi Imamura (JPN) & Yamato Sueoka (JPN) 6-3, 6-4; S D Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha lost 6-4, 6-4 to Colin Markes (USA) & Ajeet Rai (NZL)

- Nihit Sachdeva

Junior Davis Cup: India beats Iran to reach semis

India rose to the challenge in the climax to eke out a thrilling 2-1 victory over Iran in the quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Rushil Khosla and Bushan Haobam won the decisive doubles 4-6, 6-4, [10-6] against Amirali Ghavam and Kasra Rahmani, much to the relief of the team and the sparse gathering at the venue.

Rushil Khosla (left) and Bushan Haobam (right) won the doubles to help India beat Iran 2-1 in the Junior Davis Cup tennis tournament in Delhi on Thursday. - KAMESH SRINIVASAN

The Iran pair played an inspired spell, but tended to be erratic in the end, when the Indian pair pulled itself together for a sharp finish with a robust game, especially with Rushil showing impeccable volleying skill.

Earlier, Bushan gave a rousing start for the host with a high quality fare, winning the first singles, with considerable expertise and patience. Iran fought back to even the score with Kasra Rahmani

beating Debasis Sahoo in the second rubber.

India had perhaps preserved Rushil for the doubles, and almost paid for it. Debasis did play well, but did not have the conviction in his game.

In the semifinals, India will play Kazakhstan which beat Korea 2-1 by winning the doubles through Amir Omarkhanov and Vitaliy Zatsepin.

The other semifinal will be between Australia and Japan.

The results (Quarterfinals): Australia bt Singapore 2-1 (Charlie Camus bt Luke Koh 6-4, 6-2; Hayden Jones bt Michael Jimenez 7-5, 6-3; Charlie & Hayden lost to Michael & Luke walkover). Japan bt Vietnam 2-0 (Naoya Honda bt Phat Nguyen Minh 6-0, 6-0; Yuta Tomida bt Anh Pham La Hoang 6-2, 6-1). Kazakhstan bt Korea 2-1 (Amir Omarkhanov bt Ko Min Ho 6-3, 6-4; Danir Kaldybekov lost to Kim Se Hyun 1-6, 1-6; Amir Omarkhanov & Vitaliy Zatsepin bt Kim Se Hyun & Ko Min Ho 7-6(6), 6-2). India bt Iran 2-1 (Bushan Haobam bt Amirali Ghavam 6-4, 6-4; Debasis Sahoo lost to Kasra Rahmani 4-6, 4-6; Bushan & Rushil bt Sam Pazoki & Kasra Rahmani 4-6, 6-4, [10-6]).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

National selection trials: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins 50m rifle 3-position event

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat the seasoned Olympian Sanjeev Rajput 16-12 to top the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

G Purusothaman took the third place ahead of Rajan Tomar, Zahid Husain Parray, Niraj Kumar, Atul Kumar and the qualification topper Nishan Budha (586).

In the junior section, Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu beat Avinash Yadav 17-13 to emerge on top.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16 (404.9) 584; 2. Sanjeev Rajput 12 (400.7) 582; 3. G Purusothaman 395.8 (581). Juniors: 1. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 17 (397.0) 574; 2. Avinash Yadav 13 (398.2) 573; 3. Pankaj Mukheja 396.6 (573).

- Kamesh Srinivasan