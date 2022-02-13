More Sports

Arif Khan finishes 45th in giant slalom of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The Indian skiier finished the event with a time of 2 minutes, 47.24 seconds, which was 37.89 seconds behind gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 February, 2022 14:42 IST

Arif Khan finished 45th out of 89 competitors.   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 February, 2022 14:42 IST

Arif Khan finished 45th out of 89 competitors in the giant slalom event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Indian skiier finished the event with a time of 2 minutes, 47.24 seconds. He was 37.89 seconds behind gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

More to follow.........

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Honour the Heroes
Honour the Heroes