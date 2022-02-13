More Sports More Sports Arif Khan finishes 45th in giant slalom of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics The Indian skiier finished the event with a time of 2 minutes, 47.24 seconds, which was 37.89 seconds behind gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 14:42 IST Arif Khan finished 45th out of 89 competitors. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 14:42 IST Arif Khan finished 45th out of 89 competitors in the giant slalom event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Indian skiier finished the event with a time of 2 minutes, 47.24 seconds. He was 37.89 seconds behind gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. More to follow......... Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :