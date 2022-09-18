Ashakiran breaks 800m record; Mubssina wins Lakshadweep’s first national-level gold

Jharkhand’s 15-year-old Ashakiran Barla, a semifinalist at last month’s World U-20 Championships in Colombia, broke the girls 800m meet record at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships here on Sunday, a day when long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won Lakshadweep’s first National-level gold medal in athletics.

Kerala’s Ashlin Alexander and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Champalal Chavan have been crowned 100m champions in the boys and girls sections, while Kerala’s P. Abhiram and Maharashtra’s Isha Rajesh Jadhav were the fastest quartermilers.