Ashakiran breaks 800m record; Mubssina wins Lakshadweep’s first national-level gold

Kerala’s Ashlin Alexander and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Champalal Chavan have been crowned 100m champions in the boys and girls sections.

Stan Rayan
BHOPAL 18 September, 2022 20:33 IST
Long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won Lakshadweep’s first national-level gold medal in athletics at the National Youth Championships in Bhopal on September 18, 2022.

Long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won Lakshadweep’s first national-level gold medal in athletics at the National Youth Championships in Bhopal on September 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jharkhand’s 15-year-old Ashakiran Barla, a semifinalist at last month’s World U-20 Championships in Colombia, broke the girls 800m meet record at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships here on Sunday, a day when long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won Lakshadweep’s first National-level gold medal in athletics.

Kerala’s Ashlin Alexander and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Champalal Chavan have been crowned 100m champions in the boys and girls sections, while Kerala’s P. Abhiram and Maharashtra’s Isha Rajesh Jadhav were the fastest quartermilers.

The results (gold medallists only):
Boys: 100m: Ashlin Alexander (Ker) 10.87s. 400m: P. Abhiram (Ker) 48.56s. 800m: Bopanna K. Thelapanda (Kar) 1:56.12s. Pole vault: Kuldeep Kumar (UP) 4.80m. Discus throw: Atul (Har) 57.44m. Decathlon: A.S. Arvind (TN) 5392 pts.
Girls: 100m: Sakshi C. Chavan (Mah) 12.22s. 400m: Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Mah) 55.39s. 800m: Ashakiran Barla (Jha) 2:08.45s MR, OR 2:08.56. High jump: Pavana Nagaraj (Kar) 1.68m. Long jump: Mubssina Mohammed (Lak) 5.90m. 5000m walk: Arti (Har) 24:33.15s.

Read more stories on More Sports.

