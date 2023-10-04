MagazineBuy Print

India Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou 2022

A 16-member contingent will appear at the Hangzhou Games as India makes its Ju-Jitsu debut at the Asian Games.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 21:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian contingent for the after the Asian Games after the national selection trials.

infoIcon



“Ju-Jitsu is a generic term for an almost undefinable system of fighting, primarily unarmed,” reads the Olympic Council of Asia website.

Ju-Jitsu maneuvers are the right blend of force and finesse. The moves in this form of martial art include striking, throwing, holding, locking, choking and even tying.

The combat sport is one of the newest in the Asian Games, making its debut at the 2018 edition in Jakarta. United Arab Emirates emerged as the best nation with a haul of nine medals, including two gold and five silver.

India will be making its debut at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou. A 12-member contingent was selected for the same by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India after conducting a national trials in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

JU-JITSU - SQUAD
MEN
62kg: Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav
69kg: Siddharth Singh, Akshat Sahu
77kg: Anirudh Verma, Vinod Rana
85kg: Amarjeet Singh, Uma Maheshwar Reddy
WOMEN
48kg: Nanvya Pandey, Anwesha Deb
52kg: Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain
57kg: Angitha Shyju, Nikita Choudhary
63kg: Kiran Kumari, Annu

