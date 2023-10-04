India Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou 2022

“Ju-Jitsu is a generic term for an almost undefinable system of fighting, primarily unarmed,” reads the Olympic Council of Asia website.
Ju-Jitsu maneuvers are the right blend of force and finesse. The moves in this form of martial art include striking, throwing, holding, locking, choking and even tying.
The combat sport is one of the newest in the Asian Games, making its debut at the 2018 edition in Jakarta. United Arab Emirates emerged as the best nation with a haul of nine medals, including two gold and five silver.
India will be making its debut at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou. A 12-member contingent was selected for the same by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India after conducting a national trials in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
JU-JITSU - SQUAD
MEN
WOMEN
