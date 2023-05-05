More Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023: Mirabai leads Indian challenge, live streaming info, when and where to watch

Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will open her campaign in Jinju, South Korea, on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Jinju, South Korea 05 May, 2023 09:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games on July 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu reacts after winning the gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will open her campaign in Jinju, South Korea, on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be back in action on Friday at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here after finishing her five-month rehabilitation at the NIS Patiala. However, Chanu has no immediate plan to go for the 90kg snatch.

Mirabai, Indian lifters aim at improving Olympic qualification ranking at Asian Championships

The 28-year-old won a silver medal at the World Championships in December 2022 with an overall lift of 200kg (87kg +113kg).

At Jinju, South Korea, the Commonwealth Games champion will hope to break her personal best of 207kg (88kg+119kg).

Ahead of the continental championship Vijay Sharma, Chanu’s coach, said, “Mira will just participate and lift 85kg (snatch)...110kg (clean and jerk), totals that she can easily get.”

A 49kg weightlifter Chanu, battling a chronic back issue since 2020, has not yet achieved the 90kg mark in snatch.

Now, as the Asian Games is scheduled in September-October, the Manipuri weightlifter wants to regain her peak form at the Asian Championships itself.

The last time Chanu competed at the event in 2021, she created a world record in the clean and jerk category, which still stands.

Besides Chanu, CWG champions Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) will lead the Indian challenges. Apart from winning medals, the trio will hope to improve their Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR).

A total of six Indian weightlifters will compete at the continental championships, which is second in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The qualifiers started with the World Weightlifting Championships in 2022.

Where to watch the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 live in India
Live streaming of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 will be available on the Korea Weightlifting Federation’s YouTube channel. Live telecast of the event is not available in India.
Indians in action today:
Women’s 49kg (Group A) - Mirabai Chanu - 2:30PM IST

Indian squad

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Men: Shubham Todkar (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Narayana Ajith (73kg)

