August 18, Indian sports news wrap

Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi will represent India at the inaugural USD 750,000 Simone Asia Pacific Cup from Thursday.

The unique three-day event gets underway at the Pondok Indah Golf Course (in Jakarta, Indonesia), which three weeks ago saw Gaganjeet Bhullar win the Mandiri Indonesian Open and end India’s long title drought in the men’s section. India is fielding two teams: Dagar is partnering Bishnoi, while Drall is partnering Kapoor.

Also Read August 17, Indian sports news wrap

Dagar skipped the Aramco Series event on the Ladies European Tour in Sotogrande, Spain to play in Indonesia. It has been a modest season for her, with two top 20 finishes in Germany and the Netherlands. More recently, she made the 36-hole cut at the ISPS Handa Invitational but missed the 54-hole cut.

Drall has played 13 events on the LET this season and made the cut in seven. A T-34 at NSW Open in Australia at the start of the year and T-37 at Estrella Damm Ladies Open were her best finishes.

Kapoor last month registered her best career result on the LET, with T-3 at Big Green Eggs Open in the Netherlands.

It is a wonderful opportunity for many of Asia’s competition-starved golfers and the prize purse of USD 750,000 is a very good one. A total of 22 teams of two players each are taking part with India being among those who have been allowed two teams. The other countries with two teams each are Japan, South Korea and Thailand, while host Indonesia has been allowed three.