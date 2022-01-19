More Sports More Sports Beijing 2022 official says athlete protests will lead to punishment Australia, UK, Canada, and Japan had previously joined the US boycott to protest China's human rights record. Reuters BEIJING 19 January, 2022 09:28 IST China denies rights abuses and has condemned the boycott as betraying Olympic principles. (Representational Image) - Reuters Reuters BEIJING 19 January, 2022 09:28 IST A Beijing 2022 official said on Wednesday that any athlete behaviour that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subject to "certain punishment", when asked about the possibility of athlete protests at next month's games.READ: Beijing reports first local omicron case ahead of Olympics The official, speaking at a virtual briefing hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said that punshiments could include cancellation of athlete accreditation if their actions are deemed to be against the Olympic charter. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :