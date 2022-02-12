More Sports More Sports Beijing Games organiser reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11 All of the cases were among those already in the "closed-loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said. Reuters 12 February, 2022 09:52 IST No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.(representative image) - Getty Images Reuters 12 February, 2022 09:52 IST The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 11.All of the cases were among those already in the "closed-loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.READ: Delhi High Court suspends TTFI, orders appointment of AdministratorNo cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :