Beijing Games organiser reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 11.

All of the cases were among those already in the "closed-loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website