Brazil crowned world’s best FIFA esports nation for the second time

Brazil, composed of PHzin, Resende and PauloNeto999 walked away as back-to-back FIFAe Natios champion, lifting the trophy for the second year in a row.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 12:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil players celebrate after winning the FIFAe for the second time in a row.
Brazil players celebrate after winning the FIFAe for the second time in a row. | Photo Credit: FIFAe
Emotions soared as Brazil cemented itself in history as the best FIFAe nation in the world on 14 July. 24 nations competed in the 2v2 format for a total prize pool of USD 1 million from 11 to 14 July. The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 presented by Gamers8 came to a dramatic finish after four passionate days of competition.

Brazil, composed of PHzin, Resende and PauloNeto999 walked away as back-to-back FIFAe Natios champion, lifting the trophy for the second year in a row. Led by Phzin, Brazil is the first nation to repeat the feat and becomes the first nation to win the pinnacle event twice.

Out of 86 Member Associations competing in this year’s FIFAe Nations Series, the best 23 qualified alongside the host nation Saudi Arabia, while Brazil rose above the rest of the competition. In addition to taking home USD 300,000 out of the total prize pool of USD 1 million for this competition, the team lifted the unique trophy as repeat champions.

The excitement continues as the FIFAe World Cup 2023™ presented by Gamers8 begins on 16 July and will be the final competition of the FIFAe Finals 2023. You can find more information about the event here.

