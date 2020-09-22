Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from October 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“It was the case that we were looking at a staged programme of more people returning, it wasn't going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans,” Gove told BBC TV when he was asked if the October 1 plan would go ahead.

“We're looking at how we can for the moment pause that programme.”

Premier League urges govt to stick to October 1 date for fans return

Premier League, one of the biggest football tournaments in Britain, had last requested the government to stick to the original date of October to avoid losses by playing closed doors.

The government last week restricted pilot events to 1,000 spectators after a spike in COVID-19 cases, and said it would review the date for when fans could enter stadiums.

Spectators were allowed into the stadium in July at a cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval.