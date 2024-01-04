MagazineBuy Print

Chennai Marathon 2024 to be held on January 6

The Chennai Marathon 2024 is the second-largest marathon in India and will comprise four events for men and women.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 15:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of the starting point of the marathon at Napier Bridge.
File image of the starting point of the marathon at Napier Bridge. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File image of the starting point of the marathon at Napier Bridge. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 12th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon will be held on Saturday with over 22,000 runners expected to take part in the event.

The upcoming marathon which is  powered by Chennai Runners, will be certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races. Chennai Marathon 2024 is recognized by Abbott World Marathon Majors as a qualifier event.

The marathon is the second-largest marathon in India and will comprise four events for men and women including, a full marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the perfect 20 miler (32.186 Km), the half marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

This year’s marathon will see the participation of over 35% women runners. The marathon will have participation from visual impaired runners, blade runners, and wheelchair runners.

The full marathon is set to be flagged off at the iconic Napier Bridge, Marina Beach, and run through the scenic beach route towards the lighthouse and later it will pass through Madhya Kailash, Tidel Park, and till ECR. The full marathon (42.195 Km) the perfect 20 miler (32.186 Km) and the 10 km run will start from Napier Bridge while Elliot’s Beach will be the starting point of the Half Marathon (21.097 Km). The Indian Maritime University will be the finish point for the full marathon, 20 miler, and the half marathon while the CPT IPL Ground will be the finish point for the 10-kilometer run.

Chennai Marathon

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
