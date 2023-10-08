MagazineBuy Print

Kenyan Kiptum breaks Kipchoge’s world record to win Chicago Marathon men’s title

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum shattered the old world record of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

Oct 08, 2023

AFP
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum set a world record to win Sunday’s Chicago Marathon men’s title in an unofficial time of two hours and 35 seconds.

The 23-year-old shattered the old world record of 2:01:09 set by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge to win the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

“I feel so happy,” Kiptum said. “I wasn’t prepared. I knew I was coming for a course record but fortunately a world record.”

It was Kiptum’s third victory in as many starts over the 26.2-mile distance. He won on his debut last December at Valencia and then in London Marathon last April.

“I’m very happy,” Kiptum said. “A world record was not in my mind today. I knew one day one time I’d be a world-record holder.”

It marked the third time a men’s world record had been set on the streets of Chicago but the first time since Morocco’s Khalid Khannouchi in 1999.

Before the finish, Kiptum was waving and blowing kisses at spectators before raising his arms in triumph at the finish line.

“I saw the time in front of me,” he said. “I felt good inside of me, maybe a little adrenaline.”

The old Chicago Marathon record of 2:03:45 was set by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2013.

“Chicago is a flat course,” Kiptum said. “I thought I’d go and try Chicago.”

Sifan Hassan
Sifan Hassan
lightbox-info

Sifan Hassan

Dutch star Sifan Hassan won the Chicago Marathon women’s title on Sunday in an unofficial time of two hours, 13 minutes and 44 seconds -- the second-fastest women’s time in marathon history.

The 30-year-old Ethiopian-born runner set a course record. Her time was second only to the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopian Tigist Assefa at last month’s Berlin Marathon.

Hassan, who won her marathon debut in April at London, is the Tokyo Olympic champion at 5,000m and 10,000m and won medals at 1,500m and 5,000m six weeks ago at the World Athletics Championships.

