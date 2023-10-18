MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami

According to  TMZ Sports, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the accusation that McGregor assaulted a woman in an arena bathroom.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 22:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO- McGregor has not fought in UFC since sustaining a broken leg during a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier
FILE PHOTO- McGregor has not fought in UFC since sustaining a broken leg during a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- McGregor has not fought in UFC since sustaining a broken leg during a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier | Photo Credit: AP

UFC star Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at an NBA Finals game in Miami in June.

“The State Attorney’s Office will not go forward with any charges, and the case will be closed,” Miami police said in a statement provided to  ESPN on Wednesday.

According to  TMZ Sports, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the accusation that McGregor assaulted a woman in an arena bathroom after the Heat’s Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on June 9.

ALSO READ: UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA

McGregor, 35, immediately denied the allegations.

“On behalf of my client, his family and his fans, we are pleased this is now over,” his attorney Barbara Llanes said to  TMZ Sports.

McGregor sat courtside at the basketball game and took part in a halftime promotional act, in which he punched the Heat mascot several times. Burnie, the mascot, had to go to the emergency room and was sent home with pain medication,  USA Today reported.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since sustaining a broken leg during a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. The Ireland native is a former featherweight and lightweight champion with a record of 22-6, including 19 wins by knockout

Related Topics

Conor McGregor /

NBA Finals /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Reuters
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Van Meekeren — the ‘Uber Eats’ delivery boy who delivered big for the Dutch against South Africa
    N. Sudarshan
  5. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Michelle Yeoh among eight members to join IOC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes high-flying Afghanistan by 149 runs to maintain unbeaten streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Reuters
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Van Meekeren — the ‘Uber Eats’ delivery boy who delivered big for the Dutch against South Africa
    N. Sudarshan
  5. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment