More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: NFL to release schedule, Napoli resumes training The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 3.3 million people and spread across 212 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2020 22:32 IST The NFL will release a 2020 schedule next week that includes a full 17 weeks of games and no changes due to the coronavirus pandemic Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2020 22:32 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 3.3 million people, and spreading across 212 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the Bundesliga, if all goes to plan, may just be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe. Cricket Australia is considering not allowing players to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball while the global football community tries to discuss precautions to be taken whenever the sport returns.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: