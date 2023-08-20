Deccan Premier Carrom League to be held from August 23 to 26

India’s biggest-ever prize money carrom championship, the second edition of the Deccan Premier Carrom League, will be held at Navyabharathi Global School Indoor Hall (Nizamabad) from August 23 to 26, according to Dr. Neeraj Sampathy, chairman of the League.

Reigning World champion Sandeep Dive of Maharashtra, reigning national champion K.Srinivas of Telangana are among the big names who will be taking part in the League which also features players from across the country including those from the Institutions, Dr. Neeraj said.

“We are grateful to the host K. Santhosh Kumar, chairman of Navyabharathi Global School for putting in place a 5000 square-feet air-conditioned playing hall and an exclusive media room with all the facilities,” he said.

The Secretary General of the International Carrom Federation V.D. Narayan will be formally inaugurating the championship which essentially is limited to a certain number of internationals and Institutions’ players besides from a pool of current national and internationals also.

There will be 10 teams in all with each comprising five players. The format is team event and singles with the team champion getting Rs. 2 lakhs, runner-up Rs. 1.5 lakhs, third-place Rs. 1.2 lakhs and fourth-placed Rs. 1 lakh.

The singles winner will get Rs. 60,000, runner-up Rs. 40,000, third-place Rs. 20,000 and fourth place Rs. 10,000.

“As part of our efforts to encourage brilliant individual performances, we are also giving Rs. 3000 for a white slam and Rs. 1500 for a black slam,” Dr. Neeraj said.

Mr. K. Santhosh Kumar said that the entire championship would be telecast live in India for the first time by Carrom Live, a software and broadcasting company registered in the US.

The teams: Amaravathi Avengers: Sufiyan Chictey, V. Anil Kumar, Mangesh Nagesh Pandit, Pankaj Pawar, Anas Ahmed.

Navyabharathi Strikers: Mohd Ghufran, Avon Vikramasinghe, Suraj Kumbhar, d. Waseem, Abdul Rahaman.

Charminar Challengers: Nishantha Fernando, Md. Ahmed, R.D. Dinesh Babu, Y.S.D. Ramesh, Mohnish Meshram.

Chennai Rockers: D. Kubendra Babu, K. Sagayabhrathi, M. Ashok Kumar, B. Radha Krishnan, L. Surya Prakash.

Induru Carrom Kings: Ismail Azmeen Neal, M.A. Hakeem, C. Bharathidasan, Shaheed Hilmy, Raju Kisan Baisare.

Fonixen Doctors: Yogesh Pardeshi, Guru Charan Tambe, N. Nandu Kumar, Rajesh Gohil, D.B.V.K.G. Balagangaputra.

Techouts Digi Champs: K. Srinivas, Abdul Asif, U. Naresh, Sk. Mohammed, Irshad Ahmed.

PSLR Fortune Fighters: Sandeep Dive, Ravindhar Goud, Abhijit Tripankar, Sonu Choudary, Sharad More.

SSIM Legends: Zaid Ahmed, Janardhan Reddy, Anil Munde, Sayyed Mohsin, Dilip Sosa.

Steel City Titans: Chamil Cooray, Ibrahim Hujaan Ali, Rahim Khan, Yogesh Dhongade, Naseem Ansari.