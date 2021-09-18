Delhi FC wins Football Delhi Futsal League 2021

Delhi FC emerged as champion in the Football Delhi Futsal League 2021 after defeating Eves SC 6-3 in the final match played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

The winning team was awarded a trophy and prize money worth Rs. 25,000 and the runner-up team was awarded Rs 10,000 besides a trophy.

On the day of the final on Friday, an exhibition match was also played between Delhi Red and Delhi Blue, in which committee members of Football Delhi participated.

Football Delhi Futsal League 2021-22 began on September 14 with the participation from 20 clubs involving more than 240 players.

The league saw a whopping 190 goals being scored.

By being the futsal champion from the city, Delhi FC will get to participate in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) National Futsal Championship in November.