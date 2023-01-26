Dhoni Entertainment’s first film to be announced on January 27

Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL), a production house promoted by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, will be announcing the title and cast of its first feature film production on Thursday at 12pm IST.

Ramesh Thamilmani, the author of graphic novel Atharva - The Origin, which featured Dhoni as a superhero, will be directing the entertainment company’s upcoming Tamil venture. There have been reports that the lead role may have been offered to Harish Kalyan.

Founded in 2019, DEPL began producing content in all mainstream languages. The company not only acquired the rights to a mythological sci-fi book The Hidden Hindu but also produced a documentary Roar of the Lion, a documentary drama based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) return to the 2018 edition of the league after serving a two-year ban.

In a press release, DEPL had said, the exceptional bond that Dhoni shares with the people of Tamil Nadu is unmatched. “Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment,” the release added.

“The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer,” the release had quoted Ramesh as saying.