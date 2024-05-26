Dipa Karmakar becomes first ever Indian gymnast to win gold medal at Asian Championships

Dipa Karmakar created history by winning India’s first ever gold medal at the Asian Championships on Sunday.

Karmakar bettered her bronze, bagged during the individual vault final in 2015, by finishing first amongst the eight participants on the same apparatus in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on the final day of the latest edition.

Final standings at the end of the vault final at Women’s Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Asian Championships (YouTube screenshot)

The 30-year-old Karmakar got an average of 13.566 in the final after her two vaults received identical scores of 13.566. North Korea’s Kim Son Hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966) took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Karmakar had famously finished fourth in the vault final at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She also has a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games - in Glasgow in 2014.

She returned to the sport last year after being suspended for 21 months as she had tested positive for a banned substance.

Indian medallists at Asian Championships

2006, Surat - Ashish Kumar won bronze in individual floor exercise final

2015, Hiroshima - Dipa Karmakar won bronze in vault individual final

2019, Ulaanbaatar - Pranati Nayak won bronze in vault individual final

2022, Doha - Pranati Nayak won bronze in vault individual final

2024, Tashkent - Dipa Karmakar won gold in vault individual final