Elorda Cup 2024: Four Indian boxers sign off with bronze medals after semifinals loss

On Saturday, Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) will fight for the gold medals.

Published : May 17, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek Yadav (67kg) in action at the Elorda Cup 2024 semifinals.
Abhishek Yadav (67kg) in action at the Elorda Cup 2024 semifinals. | Photo Credit: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation
infoIcon

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal and Gaurav Chauhan ended their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with bronze medals after going down in their respective semifinals on Friday.

Yaiphaba (48kg) and Abhishek (67kg) suffered close 3-4 defeats against Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively after their bouts were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss against the reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan. Gaurav also lost 0-5 to another Kazakh boxer, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev, in the 92+kg semifinals.

Late on Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after losing in their respective semifinals.

ALSO READ | Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen among four Indian women boxers to cruise into finals

On Saturday, Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) will fight for the gold medals.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

