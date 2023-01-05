Esports: Counter Strike tournament ‘CS:GO Reignite’ set to begin in India from January 9

Counter Strike in India will see 2023 start with the ‘CS:GO Reignite’ tournament featuring the top esports teams in the country, with the competition set to begin on January 9, 2023.

Renowned Esports Teams such as Hyderabad Hydras, Velocity Gaming, Reckoning Esports, Revenant Esports, and Orangutan will be participating in the tournament scheduled from January 9-14

It will be hosted exclusively by FanClash, Asia’s largest esports fantasy platform and will have a prize pool of one lakh rupees.

Athletes with a distinction like Tejas ‘Ace’ Sawant, Rishabh ‘Rakazone’ Karnal, Sayyed ‘Paradox’ Kasif, Manoj ‘Sentinel’ Kasyap, Harsh ‘Harshhh’ Arora, Swayambika ‘Sway’ Sachar, Nishant ‘iFlicks’ Murlidharan will attend the high-profile tournament.

The tournament’s grand finals will take place on January 15 starting from 5 PM wherein the winning team will take home ₹65,000 while runners-up will bag ₹35,000.

In the recent years, gaming has migrated mostly to mobile phones and tablets, with games like Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) taking the centre-stage. The tournament will be platform for esports to revive its popularity in PC gaming.

“CS:GO is a legendary game deeply rooted within the Esports community. With teams in the country branching out into multiple rosters across different PC Esports titles, this will proliferate CS:GO’s importance in the community and make it a major title for Esports tournaments in 2023. ” said Richa Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO of FanClash.

FanClash will provide fans with the opportunity to take part in the tournament by creating their own fantasy teams and capitalizing on their esports knowledge to avail of unique rewards on its app. All of the tournament’s highly anticipated matches will be streamed Live on FanClash’s Youtube channel.