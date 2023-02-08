Esports: South-Asia VALORANT Challengers’ League to have a prize pool of over one crore

Esports athletes in India will now have another tournament to get excited about as VALORANT Challengers South-Asia, featuring the best esports athletes (in the game) from the region, will start in the first week of March 2023.

The prize pool for the event is a whopping 1.1 crore rupees (USD 140,000 USD) and the winner here will qualify for the APAC (Asia Pacific) VALORANT Ascension event.

APAC VALORANT Ascension brings together the winners of 10 Challenger Leagues across APAC to compete for a slot in next year’s APAC Pacific League 2024.

The event will be hosted by Riot Games, the developer of VALORANT, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, the gaming and esports arm of Nazara Technologies.

“VALORANT Esports’ journey so far in South-Asia has seen tremendous support from our fanbase and the South-Asia Challengers League represents the next steps of our commitment to the region,” Sukamal Pegu, Riot Games Esports, South-Asia, said.

“In the coming months, fans will get to see the highest level of competitive VALORANT in the region being played out in this league and I personally can’t wait to experience it together with VALORANT fans.”

“As the Indian esports market evolves to be among the top markets in the world, we are seeing a natural evolution of tournaments from club championships and cups to exclusive leagues,” said Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming said.