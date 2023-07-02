MagazineBuy Print

FIFAe Nations Cup: India drawn with Israel, South Africa, Peru, Sweden and Germany

The Indian esports team has been drawn with Israel, South Africa, Peru, Germany and Sweden for the FIFAe Nations Cup set to be played between July 11-14, 2023.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 16:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian team celebrates with the National flag after securing qualification for the FIFAe Nations series 2023.
The Indian team celebrates with the National flag after securing qualification for the FIFAe Nations series 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indian team celebrates with the National flag after securing qualification for the FIFAe Nations series 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian esports team (FIFAe) has been drawn with Israel, South Africa, Peru, Germany and Sweden for the FIFAe Nations Cup set to be played between July 11-14, 2023.

The FIFAe Nations Cup, having started in 2021, is the pinnacle event for countries in the FIFA esports ecosystem, wherein 24 nations compete for the coveted trophy. France won the inaugural edition in 2021 while Brazil secured the title last year.

This will be India’s second appearance in the pinnacle event, after a group-stage exit from the tournament in 2022.

The eTigers started the first day with a glimmer of hope, registering their first win against debutant Morocco and drawing against Mexico and Italy. On the second day, despite coming close to a draw against Poland, it could not win any match and finished its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup at the bottom of its group with five points from 10 matches.

FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 groups:
Group A: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Canada, Qatar, Denmark, Netherlands
Group B: Morocco, USA, France, Malaysia, Italy, Finland
Group C: Spain, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey
Group D: Israel, India, South Africa, Peru, Germany, Sweden

The team last year, comprising Siddh Chandarana, Charanjot Singh and Saransh Jain, are expected to stay for this edition as well.

However, the best three from a pool of five, with the three, eISL (esports equivalent of the Indian Super League) 2022 champion Navin Haridoss and Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan will ultimately make the team.

More to follow.

