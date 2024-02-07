MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition

Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, returns to competition after eight years for the Winter Cup.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 09:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE -Gabby Douglas in action.
FILE -Gabby Douglas in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE -Gabby Douglas in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, will return to competition for the first time in nearly eight years at the Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 24.

The 28-year-old Douglas, who made the announcement on NBC News NOW on Tuesday, was a teenager when she competed in London and became the first Black woman to win the Olympic title. She hasn’t competed since helping the U.S. win team gold at the 2016 Olympics.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist went on an extended sabbatical after the Rio de Janeiro games but returned to training in 2022 and announced last summer she would try to make the 2024 Olympic team.

“I never announced a retirement,” Douglas told NBC. “I didn’t want to end this sport like I did in 2016. I wanted to take a step back and work on myself and my mental state.”

Douglas joins a crowded and decorated field hoping to make the five-woman Olympic squad, including 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles and 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee. Biles returned to competition last summer after a two-year break and won her record sixth world all-around title last fall.

READ | U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics

Douglas said she is “definitely” pointing toward Paris but added she is taking things one day at a time.

The Winter Cup is the first significant U.S. meet of the year, with the Games looming in late July. Douglas has shared part of her journey on her social media channels, including an extended glimpse of her work on the uneven bars, historically her strongest event.

“I honestly love going to the gym and getting my skills back,” Douglas said. “It’s is very exciting.”

Related Topics

Gabby Douglas /

USA Gymnastics /

Sunisa Lee /

Simone Biles /

Paris Olympics /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition
    AP
  2. Osaka trying not to feel ‘a failure’ after early Abu Dhabi exit
    AFP
  3. Catley replaces Kerr as Australia skipper for Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma
    AP
  5. AFCON 2024: Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of semifinal against South Africa
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition
    AP
  2. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition
    AP
  2. Osaka trying not to feel ‘a failure’ after early Abu Dhabi exit
    AFP
  3. Catley replaces Kerr as Australia skipper for Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. Serie A confirms Inter coach Simone Inzaghi banned for match at Roma
    AP
  5. AFCON 2024: Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of semifinal against South Africa
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment