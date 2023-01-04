National Weightlifting Championships: Harjinder Kaur makes new record, bags gold

Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, made a new record in clean & jerk (123kg) for a total of 214 kg to bag the senior women’s 71kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Wednesday. Amandeep Kaur (AIPSCB) finished second with a total lift of 201kg.

ALSO READ - National Weightlifting C’ships: Ajay Singh Shekhawat wins gold in 81kg

Harjinder wasn’t in her element in snatch as she just about managed to lift her best (91kg) in the second attempt. In clean & jerk, she appeared relaxed, clearing (115kg) in the first attempt, 120 in the second, and 123 in the third. With the lift, she broke the record (122) held by Lalchhanhimi of Mizoram three years ago in the Kolkata Nationals.

“I am not very happy. I like snatch but I don’t know why I am not able to give my best in competition,” said Harjinder.