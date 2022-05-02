Harshada Garud wins world junior weightlifting championships gold, India's first in the event

Harshada Garud became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World junior weightlifting championships at Heraklion, Greece, on Monday.

Harshada rode on her snatch performance (70kg) to lift a total of 153kg and beat her nearest rival Turkey’s Bektas Cansu by three kg in the women's 45kg weight class. Moldova’s Hincu Teodora-Luminita (149kg) took third place.

The 18-year-old Pune girl, who had earlier won the Khelo India Youth Games crown and the Asian championships bronze medal with an identical total of 139kg in 2020, posted snatch performances of 64kg, 67kg and 70kg to push Spain’s Marta Garcia (68kg) to the second place.

Harshada also lifted successfully in all her three clean and jerk attempts to record 83kg, two kg less than Bektas (who had registered 65kg in snatch), to claim the second place. However, she still managed to clinch the historic gold medal.

Another Indian in fray, Anjali Patel (snatch 67kg, clean and jerk 81kg) tied with Indonesian Najla Khoirunnisa on an aggregate of 148kg and ended up at the fifth place. Both of them were one kg away from the third placed Hincu.

Before this, Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg, bronze, 2013, Lima), Jhilli Dalabehera (women’s 48kg, bronze, 2018, Tashkent) and Achita Sheuli (men’s 73kg, silver, 2021, Tashkent) achieved podium finishes in the event.