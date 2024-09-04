Indian sports wrap, September 4: Pranjali wins bronze in World Deaf Championship

SHOOTING

Pranjali Dhumal wins bronze in 25m pistol at World Deaf Shooting Championship

Pranjali Dhumal on Tuesday secured a bronze medal in the Women’s 25m pistol event at the World Deaf Shooting Championship in Hanover, Germany.

Pranjali qualified for the finals with a deaf world record and championship record score of 571.

In the finals, Dhumal clinched the bronze by hitting three out of five shots in the eighth series, edging out Croatia’s Lana Skeledzija by a single point. She finished with a score of 29, trailing the Ukrainian duo Sofiia Olenych and Halyna Mosina, who claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Another Indian shooter, Anuya Prasad, finished fifth in the finals with a score of 21, after qualifying with 558 points. Vedika Sharma, the third Indian in the fray, ended her qualification round with a score of 473.

India have won three gold, six silver, and four bronze so far in the tournament.

HOCKEY

Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C’Ship in Pune from September 5-15

Hockey Maharashtra will host the fourth edition of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship in Pune from September 5 to 15, featuring 18 teams divided in four pools.

The 10-day tournament will be played at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in Pune, which will be the third city to host the competition after Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Among the competitors will be two-time winner and defending champion Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and the 2022 winner in Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

Four teams will feature in each pool while top two will advance to the last-eight round.

In Pool A, the 2021 and 2023 winner and runner-up in 2022, PSPB is placed with ITBP Central Hockey Team, Sports Authority of India, Central Civil Services Culture and Sports and Central Board of Direct Taxes.

RSPB is in Pool B with All India Police Sports Control Board, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Hockey Academy and Steel Plants Sport Board.

Pool C will have Services Sports Control Board who has finished at the third spot thrice in the past, along with the Food Corporation of India, Sashastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police.

Pool D will feature teams from Punjab National Bank, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Comptroller & Auditor General of India and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Among the players to feature in the competition are Surender Kumar, Asian Games gold medallist Akashdeep and Olympians Dharamveer, Devinder Walmiki, and Dilpreet Singh.

Many state players from Maharashtra will also feature in the competition including Yuvraj Walmiki, junior World Cup player Aditya Lalge and those who have been part of India team camps such as Teyron Perreira, Aquib Rahim, Pratap Shinde, Niyaz Rahim, Darshan Gawkar, Amit Gowda, Vikram Yadav, Ajinkya Jadhav and Aniket Gurav.

The first match will be played between Steel Plants Sports Board and All India Police Sports Promotion Board on Thursday.

GOLF

Zara T-5th in girls, Anshul 6th at APGC Junior golf

Teenage Indian golfer Zara Anand made a fine start at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Girls’ Championship, carding a 2-over 74 to be tied-fifth at Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday.

The other Indian in the fray, Keerthana Rajeev Nair shot 9-over 81 and was 26th after the first round.

Anshul Mishra (72) was tied-sixth, while Ranveer Mitroo (74) was tied-12th among boys.

In the team event which consists of 28 pairs made up of one male and one female player from each country, European Golf Association Team 1 claimed the day one lead.

Indian Team 2 of Zara and Mitroo was Tied-9th and India 2 with Anshul and Keerthana were T-21.

Eight players including Zara carded 74 and were tied fifth. Zara started from the tenth and birdied 13th and the 14th before dropping shots on the 15th and the 18th. She turned in even par.

On the second nine she had three bogeys in four holes, but closed with a birdie on the ninth for a 74.

