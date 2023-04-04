India’s Hriday Chheda qualifies for Asian Games 2023 in Equestrian

India’s Hriday Chheda has qualified for the 19th Asian Games to take place in Hangzhou, China in the category of dressage.

Hriday successfully competed up to Intermediate I level dressage in India and the UK.

The 24-year-old is one the youngest riders to win the National Champion title at Prix St George level in 2015, winning the Advance dressage in Zone 8 at the FEI World Dressage Challenge in 2014.

The Asian Games which was postponed by a year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases will be held from September 23 to October 8.