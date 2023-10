India records highest ever gold tally in Asian Para Games

India recorded its highest ever gold medal tally at the Para Asian Games after earning the 16th gold in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the record-breaking gold for India from the men’s F-46 shot put, where he registered a games record.

India’s previous best performance in the Para Asian Games came in 2018, when it won 15 gold medals.

Here is all the Indian gold medal winners from the event:

Sport Event Medal Athletics Men's 5000m-T11 Gold - Ankur Dhama Athletics Men's High Jump-T47 Gold - Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T63 Gold - Shailesh Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump-T64 Gold - Praveen Kumar Athletics Men's Club Throw-F51 Gold - Pranav Soorma Athletics Women's 400m-T20 Gold - Deepthi Jeevanji Athletics Men's Discus Throw-F54/55/56 Gold - Neeraj Yadav Shooting R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH Gold - Avani Lekhara

Sport Event Medal Athletics Men's 1500m-T11 Gold - Ankur Dhama Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F37/38 Gold - Haney Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F46 Gold - Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's Javelin Throw-F64 Gold - Sumit Athletics Women's 1500m-T11 Gold - Rakshitha Raju Athletics Women's Long Jump-T47 Gold - Suresh Nimisha

As of 10 AM October 26