Indian sports wrap, July 29: Anupama clinches women’s billiards title in state championship

BILLIARDS

Anupama clinches women’s billiards title

Anupama Ramachandran, representing the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), edged out defending champion L. Shruti (Buddies) 51-75, 77-54, 76-68, 76-45 for the women’s billiards title in the TNBSA - 40 th Tamil Nadu State-ranking billiards and snooker championship at the PSBA in Coimbatore on Monday.

Shruti started in a hurry taking the first frame 75-51, but Anupama made a break of 54 to clinch the second. The third was evenly poised at 68 and, at this juncture, Shruti erred and Anupama cashed in on the chance to turn the tide in her favour.

The fourth frame turned out to be a tight contest as well but Anupama held her nerves to seal the deal.

- Rayan Rozario