MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, July 29: Anupama clinches women’s billiards title in state championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 29.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 18:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The third was evenly poised at 68 and, at this juncture, Shruti erred and Anupama cashed in on the chance to turn the tide in her favour.
The third was evenly poised at 68 and, at this juncture, Shruti erred and Anupama cashed in on the chance to turn the tide in her favour. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The third was evenly poised at 68 and, at this juncture, Shruti erred and Anupama cashed in on the chance to turn the tide in her favour. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BILLIARDS

Anupama clinches women’s billiards title

Anupama Ramachandran, representing the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), edged out defending champion L. Shruti (Buddies) 51-75, 77-54, 76-68, 76-45 for the women’s billiards title in the TNBSA - 40 th Tamil Nadu State-ranking billiards and snooker championship at the PSBA in Coimbatore on Monday.

Shruti started in a hurry taking the first frame 75-51, but Anupama made a break of 54 to clinch the second. The third was evenly poised at 68 and, at this juncture, Shruti erred and Anupama cashed in on the chance to turn the tide in her favour.

The fourth frame turned out to be a tight contest as well but Anupama held her nerves to seal the deal.

- Rayan Rozario

Related Topics

billiards

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 6-1, leads 3-0 in second
    Team Sportstar
  2. EBFC vs IAFFT LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal takes on Indian Air Force, kick off at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 29: Anupama clinches women’s billiards title in state championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: India draws with Argentina in hockey; Lakshya Sen in Badminton action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery men’s team quarterfinals, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score: India in action vs Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 29: Anupama clinches women’s billiards title in state championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas adds young players to its roster for new season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 28: Punjab FC announces squad for PL Next Gen Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 27: INRC3 driver Premlal passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. World junior squash bronze medallist Shaurya Bawa felicitated by his long-time coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 6-1, leads 3-0 in second
    Team Sportstar
  2. EBFC vs IAFFT LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal takes on Indian Air Force, kick off at 7 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 29: Anupama clinches women’s billiards title in state championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: India draws with Argentina in hockey; Lakshya Sen in Badminton action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery men’s team quarterfinals, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score: India in action vs Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment