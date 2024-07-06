MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 6. 

Published : Jul 06, 2024 10:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Bhambri and Olivetti had downed the Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE - Bhambri and Olivetti had downed the Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round. | Photo Credit: PTI

TENNIS

Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made a second-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships after losing to Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in three sets here.

The Indo-French pair squandered a one-game lead to go down 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 to the eighth-seed Germans in two hours, five minutes on Friday.

Bhambri and Olivetti had downed the Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round.

On Saturday, veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Mathew Ebden will be in action.

The second seeds, who are the reigning Australian Open champions, will face Germany’s Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the second round.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the tournament as Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal and N Sriram bowed out of the tournament earlier this week.

-PTI

Related Topics

Yuki Bhambri /

Wimbledon 2024

