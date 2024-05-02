MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, May 2: Diksha, Pranavi and Vani ready for Aramco Series Korea

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Thursday, May 2.

Published : May 02, 2024 13:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Diksha Dagar would look to ensure that her current form fetches her a title after three top-10 finishes this season.
File Photo: Diksha Dagar would look to ensure that her current form fetches her a title after three top-10 finishes this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Diksha Dagar would look to ensure that her current form fetches her a title after three top-10 finishes this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

 Diksha, Pranavi and Vani ready for Aramco Series Korea

Diksha Dagar would look to ensure that her current form fetches her a title after three top-10 finishes this season when she spearheads the Indian challenge in the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series golf competition next week.

Diksha will be joined by Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor, while Tvesa Malik waits on the reserve list at number three.

The Aramco Team Series will be held in South Korea for the first time from May 10-12 at the New Korea Country Club. The format will see 36 teams of three professionals and an amateur compete for the team title.

It will be a strong field led by world no.8 Charley Hull of England. The Brit is gunning for her first title of the year.

This will be the first the Ladies European Tour event to be organised in South Korea.

Diksha already has a noteworthy finish in Aramco Series Tampa where she was tied sixth and her other Top-10s came in Lalla Meryem Cup (9th) and Joburg Ladies Open (T-3).

Last year Diksha won the Tipsport Czech Ladies and was tied third at the Hero Indian Open and the Amundi German Masters. Overall, she had nine individual top-10 finishes and was third on the LET Order of Merit.

Pranavi, a winner of the Order of Merit on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, has played five events this season and has a best finish of fifth at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She was also in the team that was sixth in Aramco Series Tampa.

Vani will be playing her first Aramco Series event this year. Last year she missed the cut in Florida and London.

Hull will captain one of the 36 teams that will go head-to-head.

Hull will be joined by South Korea’s very own Hyo-Joo Kim and United States’ Danielle Kang. The tournament has a prize fund of USD one million.

-PTI

