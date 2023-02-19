Indian sports news wrap, February 19

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan wins it late against Sudeva Delhi

Substitute Louis Ogana scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-1 in the Hero I-League game here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

Sreenidi now top the points table with 40 points while Sudeva remained at the bottom of the table.

The home team went on the offensive from the word go but it was Sudeva FC who took the lead through teenager Biaktea who dribbled his way past the rival defence and finished coolly in the 29th minute.

The second-half was a similar story with Sreenidi being more aggressive and the equaliser came through captain David Castaneda’s powerful header which beat the custodian Priyant Singh in the 71st minute.

Ogana, who had entered the fray around the hour mark, was on hand to give the finishing touch to Lalromawia’s layoff to give Sreenidi the lead in the 81st minute. He then sealed the points with a powerful strike one minute from the end for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Sreenidi will take on Mohammadan Sporting Club in Kolkata on February 24.