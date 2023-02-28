Indian sports news wrap, February 28

TENNIS

Dubai Tennis Championship: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches quarterfinals

Lucky losers Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP500 tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Indian pair had lost in the second and final qualifying round of the doubles earlier, but got lucky to make the main event.

Last week’s champion in Doha - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden - were beaten by top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 in the first round.

RESULTS ATP500, Dubai, UAE Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-5, 4-6, [10-7]; Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Marcelo Melo (Bra) & Alexander Zverev (Ger) 6-3, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Wang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Sravya Shivani 6-1, 6-2; Paris Corley (USA) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Kuching, Malaysia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Feng Shuo & Guo Meiqi (Chn) bt Natalia Fehr (Sui) & Snehal Mane 6-0, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rikke De Koning (Ned) & DAria Lodikova bt Alexandra Diana Braga (Rou) & Annika Kannan 6-1, 6-2.

- Team Sportstar

Squads announced for wheelchair tennis Asia-Oceania qualifying event

Indian men’s team has been clubbed with top seed Korea and Thailand in group-A for the Asia-Oceania qualifying event of the World Team Cup wheelchair tennis tournament being staged in Chonburi, Thailand.

The other group has second seed Australia, Sri Lanka, China and Pakistan. The toppers from the two groups will compete in the final, while the rest will play for position.

In the women’s section, Thailand, Korea, China and India are the four teams. The winner of the league will qualify for the World Group to be held in Portugal in May.

TEAMS Men: Sathasivam Kannupayan, Mariappan Durai, Karthik Karunakaran. Women: Shilpa KP, Prathima Rao, Sheranthi Thomas. Coach: Hiten Joshi.

- Team Sportstar