Indian sports news wrap, January 26

CHESS

Tata Steel Chess: Gukesh outsmarts Praggnanandhaa

In a much-awaited clash involving two Chennai boys, D. Gukesh outwitted R. Praggnanandhaa in 40 moves in the 10th round of the Masters’ section of the Tata Steel chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Wednesday.

In another game of Indian interest, Arjun Erigaisi’s search for his first victory continued after he drew with Fabiano Caruana.

Overnight leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov stayed in the lead after escaping with a draw against Ding Liren. Magnus Carlsen moved to joint third place - one point behind Abdusattorov - after beating Parham Maghsoodloo. Three rounds remain.

The Gukesh-Praggnanandhaa game saw a wild swing of fortunes on the 16th move. Gukesh could have gotten into serious trouble after his rook move, but Praggnanandhaa’s response of moving the queen shifted all the advantage to his younger opponent.

Gukesh read the position better, established an extra bishop on the board and tightened the noose to weave a checkmating net around Praggnanandhaa’s king. Praggnanandhaa saw the futility of continuing in a hopeless position and resigned immediately.

In the Challengers section, both B. Adhiban and R. Vaishali were involved in drawn encounters.

RESULTS

10th round Masters: D. Gukesh (4) bt R. Praggnanandhaa (5); Fabiano Caruana (the USA, 5.5) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (3.5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 4.5); Wesley So (the USA, 6) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6.5); Richard Rapport (Rom, 5) drew with Levon Aronian (USA, 5.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 4) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5). Challengers: Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 7) drew with B. Adhiban (5.5); Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 3.5) drew with R. Vaishali (4); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 5) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 6.5); Velimir Ivic (Srb, 6) lost to Luis Supi (Bra, 4.5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 4.5) lost to Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 7); Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 6) bt Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 3) drew with Jergus Pechac (Svk, 2.5).

-RAKESH RAO

ITF junior: Jaishnav Shinde storms into semifinals in Indore

Jaishnav Shinde beat third seed Jaden Tan of Indonesia 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Thursday.

In the semifinals, Jaishnav will challenge top seed Hitesh Chauhan.

The other semifinal will be between Tejas Ahuja and Cahir Warik.

In the girls section, Sonal Patil, Harithashree Venkatesh, Sohini Mohanty and Rishitha Basireddy made the semifinals.

The results (quarterfinals): Boys: Hitesh Chauhan bt Debasis Sahoo 6-2, 6-4; Jaishnav Shinde bt Jaden Tan (Ina) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Tejas Ahuja bt Chandan Shivaraj 6-2, 6-3; Cahir Warik bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Girls: Sonal Patil bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-4; Harithashree Venkatesh bt Samaira Pahwa 6-4, 6-1; Sohini Mohanty bt Aishi Bisht 6-3, 6-3; Rishitha Basireddy bt Priyanka Rana (USA) 6-1, 7-6(5).

-Kamesh Srinivasan